Chase County Commissioners formally approved a three-year agreement with Ideatek Telcom for the installation of fiber optic internet and telecommunication service throughout the county during a regularly-scheduled action session Monday morning.
The decision follows an input-gathering period from area residents, who were encouraged to voice their opinions through online and print-based surveys on the services they believed were most needed in the broader Cottonwood Falls and Strong City communities.
“We’ve had Ideatek [Telcom] come in and discuss things with us, and they have our three-year contract term for providing us phone service and WiFi,” Commissioner Tony Hazelton said. “I’m good with the contract, and I think it’s something we’re all comfortable with.”
Based in Buhler, Ideatek aims to support underserved — and often smaller or predominantly rural — communities within the state. It currently serves 16 separate towns and municipalities outside Chase County, but does already have a local footprint as it is used by USD 284 schools.
“The technology that you’re investing in today can serve you well into the future, which we find to be very important for the longevity of rural communities that we believe [in] and want to see thrive,” said Ideatek Telcom Chief of Staff Abby Stockebrand during a Nov. 9 commission meeting.
In addition to providing better internet speeds for local residents and businesses, commissioners plan to use the service to improve communication between Chase County’s various governmental departments. Ideatek will also be able to tie into and expand existing internet and telecommunications systems in locations with pre-established infrastructure.
“This will pretty much cover everything but 911,” Hazelton said. “It’ll be used by the weed department, the county sheriff’s office, [jail] and county EMS, the senior center, the extension office and the city maintenance departments, as well.”
Work on the project does not have a formal start date at this point in time, but should begin in early 2020. Those with questions about the switch can contact Ideatek at 855-IDEATEK for more information, or visit the company’s website at ideatek.com.
