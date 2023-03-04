John David Dieker of Olpe, Kansas died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 25, 2023, on the family farm. He was 62.
John was born on January 21, 1961, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Robert H. and Ann Redeker Dieker. He married Linda Wise on November 1, 1986, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe.
Surviving family members include: wife, Linda of the home; son, Michael (Cassie) Dieker of Olpe; daughter, JoAnna Dieker (Mando Gonzales) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Kauffman, Ace and Maggie Dieker of Olpe and Dalilah Gonzales of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Eric (Jennifer) Dieker of Olpe; sisters, Kathy (Horst) Hiller of Wichita, Loretta Dieker of Emporia, and Jane Dieker-Terzian of The Woodlands, Texas; nephews, Rob (Emily), Patrick, Ben, Max, Joel, and Justin Dieker, Conner Wise; nieces, Melissa Wise, Angie (Joe) Pingley, Jenna Dieker; mother-in-law, JoAnn Wise of Chanute; brother-in-law, Cliff (Rhonda) Wise of Garnett; sister-in-law, Dee (Kenneth) Craig of Washburn, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Lee Dieker; father-in-law, Marion Wise; and brother-in-law, John Wise.
John graduated from Olpe High School in 1979. He worked as a Machinist at VekTek for 39 years after working for Diddes. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. John was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus, along with currently serving on boards for Lyon County Farm Bureau, Coffey County Rural Water District #2, and Eagle Creek Watershed District. He held several roles over the years with St. Joseph Church and School, with his most famous role of bingo caller during Spring and Fall Festivals.
John knew no stranger and was always known for a quick visit while out delivering his farm-fresh eggs. He enjoyed working on his farm, raising a garden, fishing, attending auctions, and being with his family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial following at the St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday night at the church with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The family request no flowers with memorial contributions to the Knights of Columbus or the St. Joseph Church Capital Outlay can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
