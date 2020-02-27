Early Thursday, The Gazette was made aware of posts circulating on social media alleging inappropriate and sexually-charged behavior toward students by an instructor at Emporia High School.
During a closed executive session at Wednesday’s meeting of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education, board members voted unanimously to terminate the contract of a yet-to-be-named employee. The district could not confirm whether the decision was related to the aforementioned allegations.
“As you are aware, we do not comment or share information on specific personnel issues,” Emporia Public Schools Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said. “Know, however, that we do take all concerns and allegations seriously. When this concern was brought to our attention last week, we acted quickly and took appropriate initial action.”
A separate call to the Emporia Police Department confirmed there is an ongoing investigation involving a teacher at the high school.
Both former and current students at EHS alleged receiving inappropriate messages from the teacher.
The Gazette will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Both current and former students? I think a seminar on inappropriate behavior by school staff needs to be given so that students will know that the behavior needs to be reported and to whom. I think this needs to fall under "See something, say something." as I am betting many knew that this was going on and just let it slide! It is so sick when adults in positions of authority target children, and teens are children too!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.