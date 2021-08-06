Lyon County continued its upswing in COVID-19 cases Friday as 18 new positives and six recoveries were reported by local health officials, bringing the active case tally to 60.
Of the 60 active cases, Lyon County Public Health said 11 are considered breakthrough cases, or those who contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated.
The recent surge in cases and the presence of the delta variant prompted Emporia State University to issue a new mask mandate for students, staff, faculty and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — effective Monday, Aug. 9.
Masks will be required in all classrooms, laboratories and the Student Wellness Center, will alternative safety measures available for certain atypical situations. Masks are recommended inside all ESU buildings, including resident halls.
The university is also urging all its students, faculty and staff who are medically able to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to returning to campus for the fall semester.
ESU isn’t the only local organization making changes in light of the surge.
Tyson Foods announced earlier this week that it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID. In a written release, the company said members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its front-line workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new hires must be fully vaccinated prior to their start date.
The Emporia plant, which employs just under 1,000 people, will be providing multiple lines of access to vaccine for its employees.
“Tyson Foods is working with Matrix Medical, other providers and local health departments to schedule vaccination events at our locations,” Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for the company, told The Gazette this week. “We will also be providing assistance to team members by scheduling appointments with providers within the community they reside. A schedule is being developed and will be shared with location leadership in the coming weeks about onsite vaccination events.”
Overall, 4,439 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,292 recoveries and 87 deaths.
Three people are currently hospitalized.
(1) comment
No one cares about number of cases! Only number of deaths matter!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.