George Albert Wellnitz of rural Neosho Rapids passed away on, Sunday, June 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was 93.
George was born December 4, 1927, in Emporia, the son of Albert H & Anna M Behnert Wellnitz. He attended school at Quaker Valley District #23 and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Emporia in 1942. After graduation he worked on the farm with his father and brother, Francis.
George married the love of his life, Dorothy K. Korte on April 12, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. They established their family farm west of Neosho Rapids and have enjoyed 66 years of farming together. George was a lifelong farmer and stockman and enjoyed all kinds of farm equipment.
He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and a 75-year member of the Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union. He was active in 4-H with his children.
George is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 66 years; his children, Connie Boyce, of Emporia; Robert Wellnitz (Elizabeth) of Neosho Rapids; Kevin Wellnitz (Gwen) of Neosho Rapids; Kathy Ables (Jack) of Lebo; Marcia Johnson (Ron) of Emporia; Laura Piper (Scott) of Crossville, Tennessee. He is survived by 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Francis; his sister, Helen Wittker; son-in-law, Michael Boyce; a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
