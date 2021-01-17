Two outbuildings were damaged during an early morning fire in eastern Lyon County, Sunday.
Around 5:12 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Emporia District No. 4 Fire Department, Olpe and Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Departments, responded to 1423 Road 160 for a structure fire.
According to a written release from Deputy Jody Meyers, deputies arrived to find a fully engulfed storage building.
"The fire quickly spread to another storage building causing damage to the building and the contents," Meyers said. "The first storage building was a complete loss, the second building was salvaged with only damage to the walls and ceiling."
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia-District No. 4 Fire Department personnel.
