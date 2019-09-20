A vehicle fire was reported late Friday morning in east Emporia.
Just before 11:15 a.m. dispatch indicated a vehicle was fully engulfed at 10 E. Copley Ave. The vehicle, a pickup truck, was parked at a house at the corner of Copley Ave. and Commercial St.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. Emporia Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and an investigation is ongoing.
