USD 253 patrons will have the chance to ask questions about the district's ESSER III funding this afternoon.
A live Q&A is set for 4 p.m. today and will be streamed online at https://sites.google.com/usd253.net/livestream.
The purpose of ESSER III funding is to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students by mitigating learning losses, supporting social-emotional needs, and ensuring safe in-person learning for students.
"We will submit an application for our ESSER III funds to the Kansas State Department of Education which includes input and engagement from a variety of stakeholders on how best to prioritize use of these funds," the district said. "Your input will impact how ESSER III funds are spent across the school district."
