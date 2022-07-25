People might pass all sorts of counterfeit money in Emporia. Even, perhaps, the smallest kind.
Emporia Police say a person on East Street reportedly received three phony $1 bills last Wednesday afternoon. Reports did not say what made them stand out as counterfeit.
Some websites actually claim to offer counterfeit U.S. currency for sale. The Secret Service added security features to all currency except the $1 note in 1996 and 2004.
“Because the $1 note is infrequently counterfeited, the government has no plans to redesign this note,” the government’s U.S. Currency website says. Any redesign also is prohibited under current federal law.
No arrest has been announced in the Emporia case.
(1) comment
I'm pretty sure that I found a counterfeit penny the other day. Remember pennies? I just threw it away. Eventually, we'll see $1 bills blowing down the sidewalk. And that eventuality is speeding up. These counterfeiters must be somewhat talented, but not real bright, maybe just practicing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.