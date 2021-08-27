Col. Douglas William Haig of Emporia, KS died on Monday, August 23, 2021 in Emporia, KS. He was 89. A father of 10 and career US Air Force officer who played a major role in developing several critical aircraft and weapons.
Doug was born 1931 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Col. Joseph A. and Anita (Butscher) Haig. He married Marilyn Arndt in 1958 and together they share ten children. In 1997 he married Ruth Denny of Emporia, KS.
Doug graduated from Marquette University High School Milwaukee, WI class of 1949. He earned a Bachelor’s in Aeronautical Engineering from Parks College, St. Louis, MO and graduated from the United States Air Force War College. Doug served in the US Air Force and retired as a Colonel. His US Air Force duties included fulfilling several critical aircraft and weapons development roles. Doug was called to active duty in 1954 due to the Korean war. His US Air Force service included engagements in the Air National Guard in Wisconsin, New York and Washington DC. Doug was an Aeronautical Engineer in the US Air Force and in the private sector for 41 years including work at AC Sparkplug (Aeronautics Division), De Havilland Aircraft, Cessna Aircraft and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before retiring in 1995. He was in the Reserve Officers Association and former President of the Kansas Reserve Officers Association. Doug was a devoted Catholic and attended the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the American Legion Ball-McColm Post #5.
Surviving family members include: wife, Ruth Haig of Emporia, KS; sons, Dennis (Joy) Haig of Andover, KS, Robert (Ellen) Haig of Wichita, KS, Richard (Kim) Haig of Lawrence, KS, Bill (Vickie) Haig of Apex, NC, Mark (Jodi) Haig of Bonner Springs, KS, Greg (Anne) Haig of Hudson, WI, and Vince (Nancy) Brown of Emporia, KS; daughters, Diane (Ronnie) Gage of Sedgwick, KS, Theresa (Chris) Morlan of Kechi, KS, Chari (Shane) Dulohery of Wichita, KS, and Angee (Bob) Cusick of Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Shilo, Shon, Shenan, Nikki, David, Aaron, Cameron, Nathan, Caitlin, Nick, Steven, Dylan, Amanda, Cassity, Stefanie, Donovan, Braden, Zach, Michaela, Ari, Mack, Brock, Rory, Brody, Ryder, Lauren, Taylor, Lily, Denny and Chelsea; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Haig of Glendale, WI; sister, Janet Klein of Wauwatosa, WI; former wife, Marilyn (Dennis) Fauss of Valley Center, KS.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Andrew Haig and granddaughter, Allie Cusick.
Visitation will be from 6-7 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State, Emporia, KS 66801. Rosary at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 27 Cottonwood St, Emporia, KS 66801. Burial with military honors by American Legion Ball-McColm Post #5 and Lowry-Funston VFW Post #1980 at Hillside Cemetery, 51B YY Road, Strong City, KS 66869. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Ball-McColm Post #5 in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801. Online condolences can be left at www.robertsblue.com.
