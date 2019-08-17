Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Criminal trespass, 600 Cottonwood St., 8:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 7th Ave. & Woodland St., 10:19 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:22 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1200 Whittier St., 12:32 p.m.
Injury accident, 1100 Commercial St., 1:09 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W 9th Ave. & Garfield St., 4:43 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Industrial Road & W. 18th Ave., 7:12 p.m.
Animal bite, 1000 State St., 8:52 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1400 Center St., 10:22 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Welfare check, 2100 Road 40, Hartford, 10:20 a.m.
Friday
Grass fire, 700 Road T5, Hartford, 5:12 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Burglary, 1600 Center St., 7:30 p.m
Sheriff
Friday
Criminal damage, 700 Walnut St., Neosho Rapids, 7:10 a.m
Courts
Rafael Santillana-Choto, 22 S. Market St., Broken taillight, Aug. 13
Alexis Knapp, 1333 Merchant St., Inattentive driving, Possession of marijuana, Aug. 15
Romero Rodrigo, 901 Sunrise Dr., Driver in violation of age restrictions, Aug. 15
Machelle Nuessen, 1155 Road 60, Olpe, Failure to yield, Aug.19
Leland Wagner, 1300 C of E Drive, DUI, Failure to stop, Aug. 19
