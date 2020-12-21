The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an on-going investigation into the damage of several mailboxes in Lyon County.
According to a written release from Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, between 8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24, unknown individuals hit multiple mailboxes with pop cans and damaged the mailboxes.
This occurred in the 100 and 200 blocks of Road 180, Lyon County, west of Emporia.
Then, around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 20, unknown individuals again hit multiple mailboxes with pop cans and damaged those mailboxes. This occurred in multiple locations, including the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Road 180, 300 and 400 block of Road 190, and the 1800 block of Road B5, Lyon County.
“The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information from the public that will assist in the investigation and we are reminding everyone to call in suspicious persons or vehicles right away,” Welsh said. “Anyone with information about these crimes can call the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or use the P3 Tips app or website at www.p3tips.com.”
