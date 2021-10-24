Lyon County joined a “big 10” Sunday. Not in football or basketball, but in phone dialing.
Everyone in the 620 and 785 area codes now must use 10 digits, including area codes, for local calls as well as long-distance. It's an adjustment facing people in 82 area codes and 35 states.
The Federal Communications Commission made this change to prepare for a new suicide hotline number. The 988 number will begin working by next July.
Area code 620 has local numbers which begin with 988 in the Coffeyville area. So to avoid any confusion, the area code will now precede it. The FCC says no telephone numbers are changing.
Until 988 becomes operational, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.
