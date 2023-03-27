The Americus Recreation Organization and Project Playscape were recipients of two $2,500 donations from Americus Masonic Lodge No. 109 Saturday afternoon.
“We support youth activities and we want to give back to the community,” said Wayne Lee, who serves as Master of the Lodge.
Lee said the money was raised through the lodge’s fundraising efforts last year, including selling raffle tickets to win a 1955 Chevy Bel Air convertible and two gun raffles. This year, the group will raffle off a 1966 Chevelle.
“We help all of North Lyon County,” Lee added.
Britney Hinrichs, who was there representing Project Playscape, said the moeny would help toward installing a splash pad and basketball court renovations.
“We are halfway there on that project,” she said.
Hinrichs said donations from groups like the Masonic Lodge helped immensely.
“It’s really important and it helps us out a lot,” she said. “I think it makes us more successful when the community supports us.”
Jesse McKee accepted the $2,500 check for the Americus Recreation Organization.
“This is huge for our program,” he said. “We’re not funded through the city so this helps us keep our equipment and everything updated.”
McKee said it also helps the group keep registration costs low for children who participate.
“This will help us keep costs down tremendously,” he said.
Lee said Lodge No. 109 also supports a number of other local efforts, including scholarships for students at Northern Heights High School, band camp and supporting the local Easter egg hunt.
