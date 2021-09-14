Charles Alden Marin of Emporia died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was 88.
Charles was born on December 2, 1932 in Osage City, Kansas the son of Louis Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth Rifenbark Marin. He married Rosemary P. O’Brien on September 24, 1955 in Seattle, Washington. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Rosemary P. Marin of Emporia; son, John C. (Alice) Marin of Emporia; daughters, Patricia Ann (Robert) Chambers, Janice M. (Dan) Arb, and Becky Lynn (Ronald) Douglas all of Emporia; grandchildren, Michelle Anderson, Timothy VanDeren, Brooke Marin, Crystal Turpin, Charles A. Marin, Matthew Arb, Justin F. Arb, Kimberly LoPorto, and Kelly Douglas; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert J. Marin of Wichita.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Louis Marin, Jr.
Charles worked in the Santa Fe rail yard in Emporia as an Engineer for 44 years before retiring in 1994. He then went on to Emporia Motors/ Clint Bowyers Auto Plex, and then went on to the Lyon County Sheriff Senior Patrol. He served in the United States Navy for fifteen years. Four years active duty during the Korean Conflict on the USS Bataan CVL 29 and the USS Yorktown CV 10. He then served eleven years on active reserve, and was a member of Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Harvest House at Flint Hills Bible Church in Emporia. Burial with Military honors by Lowry-Funston Post #1980 and Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion will take place following at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the All-Veterans Memorial can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
