Ronald Gene “Ron” Grother, age 75, passed away in Emporia, Kansas on February 25, 2020, with loved ones at his side. Ron was born January 22, 1945 in Emporia, and was a lifelong Lyon County resident. He was the third child of five, born to Carl and Malinda Grother.
Ron grew up on a farm near Americus and was a graduate of Americus High School. He was a member of the 1961 Class B State Basketball Championship team. He attended college at Emporia State University, initially pursuing degrees in English and History with a goal of becoming a teacher. However, he left prior to graduation in 1967, as he had come to realize that farming was his calling.
Ron dedicated his life to his family, farming and learning. He believed the education of his children was extremely important. From 1971 to 1975, Ron served on the USD 251 School Board and received a distinguished service award from the Kansas Association of School Boards for his service.
He was a lifelong advocate of responsible farming. He served on the Lyon County Watershed Board for many years, and was instrumental in water and soil conservation projects all over the county. He was additionally honored in 1988 with a Kansas Bankers Association Soil Conservation Award. He took great pride in having a perfect stand of crops, maintaining his waterways and terraces, and in ensuring that the land was preserved for future generations.
Ron was also a talented welder, mechanic, and carpenter. He maintained, rebuilt and improved a lot of his own equipment, and built large portions of the family home. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed reading about the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, World War II, and other periods in American and World History. He enjoyed on occasion schooling the family in a game of Trivial Pursuit or Scrabble. He also enjoyed classical music, especially Handel’s Messiah. He greatly enjoyed attending the Messiah Festival of the Arts in Lindsborg, Kansas. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and playing pinball. He also liked playing cards, completing the daily crossword puzzle, and getting together for coffee with his neighbors and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Grother; daughters, Shelley Lewis, Rebecca Zimmer, and Laura Grother; son, Benjamin Grother; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Grother; and his sister, Linda K. Nowicki.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1348 Trailridge Road, Emporia, Kansas 66801. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the service. Cremation is planned with private burial at a later date in the Americus Cemetery. While accepted and appreciated, the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to Lord’s Lambs Preschool in lieu of flowers. These can be made through Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.