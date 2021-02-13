Due to dangerously cold temperatures forecast, schedule adjustments are already coming in for next week.
- The Emporia State University campus will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. All in-person classes are canceled these days. Remote classes will be offered at the instructor's discretion. ESU staff who have the capability should plan to work remotely.
- Emporia Senior Center is closed through Wednesday, Feb. 17
- ECKAN Head Start will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. The family meeting and virtual tour with Emporia Fire Station No. 1 scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom is still on as planned.
- There will be no evening curbside meal at Abundant Harvest Monday, Feb. 15.
The National Weather Service in Topeka says confidence continues to increase for a colder airmass’ arrival this weekend. The most dangerous temperatures look to be Saturday morning through Tuesday with wind chills potentially as cold as -30F on Monday morning. Those who are vulnerable to the cold weather, like the elderly and homeless, should be checked on.
Frost bite can occur to unprotected skin at -15 degree wind chills in as little as 30 minutes. Prolong exposure to these temperatures can lead to hypothermia and serious health problems.
According to the National Weather Service, we could have at least 10 consecutive days with temperatures at or below 20F, unless temperatures warm above those forecast.
The last time Topeka has had a cold snap like this was 2010 with 5 days at or below 20 degrees.
The coldest temperature on record for Emporia was recorded on Jan. 4, 1947 when the temperature dropped to -24F.
