Henry D. Freeman Feb 27, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Henry D. Freeman of Bushong died February 24, 2023 at Newman Regional Health. He was 44. Henry worked at Charter Funerals.A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Politics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Progress Edition - 2023 A magazine showcasing the progress of our community. Read Now Community Guide Moving to town or visiting? The Emporia Community Guide has the information you will be interested in. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2022 Edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEHS offering supports after student deathGrief counseling, supports available following death of EHS sophomoreEPD seeks info on two women seen leaving WalmartPrayer vigil for EHS sophomore moved to Saturday'Alli's spirit is going to live on forever': Community mourns Alli HessColby High School principal tapped to lead USD 252Former Gardner Edgerton superintendent tapped for business operations roleHaag purchased The Cottages at Holiday ResortUSD 417 faces auditor questions regarding COVID-19 fundsRusty Dean Monroe Images Videos CommentedDay After Day After Day (23)The People Speak (17)Who is David McGehee? Former Lee's Summit Superintendent hired as interim head of business at USD 253 (13)Censorship and libraries (8)Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Kansas Republicans (7)Scheib put on administrative leave following USD 253 board meeting (7)Supporting the future of Emporia State University (5)Free on bond in battery case, man arrested for teen rape (5)Four Seasons Apartments still unlivable after fire, tenant says (4)Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland (3)The diversity debate in Kansas schools likely to return (3)Water reportedly found at local BP gas station (3)County discusses property valuation increases, fireworks fees (3)Madison couple catches Chinese balloon while on vacation (2)Kansas Legislature Update February 6-10 (2)EPD seeks info on two women seen leaving Walmart (2)'Fair Tax' won't pass, but even the debate is an ominous omen about McCarthy (2)Common Prosperity (2)FTC crackdown on GoodRx sends a message that private consumer data must be protected (2)Local suicide prevention director encouraged by 9-8-8 success (2)Emporia man dies after medical incident on Kansas Turnpike (1)Newman Regional Health celebrates Cath Lab accreditation (1)Judge Wheeler receives state-wide recognition (1)County approves archive software, equipment purchases (1)Community members discuss skateboard park relocation (1)Grief counseling, supports available following death of EHS sophomore (1)Community Corrections receives over $20,000 of unexpended state funds for adult services grant (1)Philip Woodbury George (1)Local legislators discuss issues at first community dialogue of the year (1)Haag purchased The Cottages at Holiday Resort (1)Giefer to step down as Mayor (1)Kansas Leadership Center launches new book (1)KBI searches for Cervantes (1)ESU marks 160 years with Founders' Day celebration (1)USD 253 "excited" to work with McGehee amid questions regarding background (1)Despite House vote, local COVID count still high (1)Bonner & Bonner diversity lecture coming March 2 (1)PACT Act tour comes to Emporia (1)Street Cats Club celebrates 100th TNR of the year (1)Iverson sentenced in Council Grove road-rage incident (1)EHS offering supports after student death (1)In State of the Union speech, a feisty Biden battles hecklers and calls for bipartisanship (1)Randall Paul Tolbert (1)The People Speak: Thank you (1)Gov. Kelly to make economic development announcement in Burlington (1)Senior center fundraiser postponed (1)Let's Talk Business: Beware of phishing scams (1)Emporia Spanish Speakers chosen by nationwide organization to increase welcoming for local Hispanic community (1)Can you count on social security? (1)Vera J. Harrington (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.