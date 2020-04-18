Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker said his office will start issuing citations to individuals ignoring statewide stay-at-home orders within the county in a Facebook post Saturday evening.
"For all of you that not want to abide by the stay at home order, my office will now start issuing citations to all that [do] not want to follow the orders set forth by the Governor," the post read. "So if you want to drive to Chase County and illegally go to the lake or other places that have been limited you will get a citation written to you and all that are with you.
"Let’s abide by the order so that we can be done with this pandemic and have some sort of summer. By not following the order all you are doing is prolonging the stay at home order, what does it take for people to get it. Thanks and have a great day!"
Chase County State Lake has been temporarily closed since March 29. While Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order outlining stay-at-home guidelines does not include the closure of state parks, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism maintains a list of parks closed by local mandate.
Dorneker told The Emporia Gazette that he and his officers had been issuing warnings to individuals — mainly from the Kansas City and Sedgwick County areas.
Let me tell you how this was enforced...There is a roadblock stating Road Closed halfway up the entrance. There's some kind of night sign invisible to the daylight eye that says who knows what. The google website says open. There's no law within a 500-mile radius restricting walks around lakes. More and more of our rights & liberties are being revoked. Welcome to SOCIALISM people. This is not right people, not right.
Well sheriff Dick needs to stop being a dictator! It's not like anyone wants to visit that cesspool chase county anyways!
Who deleted my comment?
Hey Rich Dorneker, Do everyone a favor and shut your donut hole. No one is trying to visit hill billy ass chase county anyway, so you don’t need to worry about handing out citations there billy bad ass.
