EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
CareArc, which celebrated the opening of its new medical wing on Tuesday, ensuring greater access to care for the entire community.
Local law enforcement, who were able to safely bring a domestic violence call turned stand-off to an end with no casualties on Wednesday.
Those who showed hospitality to the drivers of the Great Race when they rolled through town on Thursday. Emporians showed up in droves for the event, which hasn’t come through the city since 1998.
Twelve-year-old Emporia native Milo Rangel, who competed at the PDGA junior world championships this week in Peoria, Illinois. Way to go, Milo!
The organizers and community members who are making their voices heard today at the White Auditorium in protest of Senate Bill 180, which strips rights for trans and non-binary Kansans. You are all making a difference in showing our legislature that trans and non-binary rights are human rights. Keep it up!
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, who are honoring those who served by hosting a viewing of the new Indiana Jones movie for veterans looking to avoid fireworks this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day to all! Be courteous and make good choices.
Shayla Gaulding,
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.