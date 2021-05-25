The second half of the mid-century was a busy one for Emporia as well as the Emporia Lions. The Southwestern Bell Building at 28 W. Eighth Ave. was completed in 1955, and the manager, Ralph Weeks, became the head Lion. Broom and light bulb sales were the major fundraisers for the Lions during this time.
Dry cleaner Don Blatz ruled the den from 1956-57, which saw the Kansas Turnpike open in 1956. The Reading Lions Club (the fifth Lions Club sponsored by Emporia Lions) was chartered in October that year.
Wholesaler Leonard Moore was president 1957-58 as the club saw record setting growth. When retail merchant Harold Revell was president (1958-59), the new Emporia Post Office on Merchant Street opened in 1959. The Emporia Lions roll listed 84 members in 1958.
When minister David Isaac was elected Lion president for the 1959-60 term, the Emporia Lions carried 92 Lions on their roster.
Yes, the Emporia Lions Club had had a very good mid-century decade, but before we go, let’s highlight our long serving secretary, insurance agent Jim Jay Wilcox, who was in the middle of his many years of service to the Emporia Lions Club — he served as president from 1938-39 and secretary 1941-43 and 1946-1962. He served 18 years as a club officer.
A handwritten note in the 25-year history claimed, “The secretary of any organization is one of the prime factors in its success.”
Jim Jay joined the Lions during the big membership drive in the mid 1930s. He was in the Army Signal Corps, where the Master Sargent was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Jim prized that little oblong red, white and blue service medal, which he wore on his coat lapel next to his Lion pin. He was a distinguished Lion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.