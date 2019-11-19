SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lady Hornets were held to just .323 shooting from the field in a 77-68 loss at Sioux Falls on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Emporia State scored the first five points of the game and led 13-6 with 4:17 left in the first half, but the Cougars went on a 9-2 run to tie the score at 15 with just under two minutes remaining in the period. Kaely Hummel hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to give USF an 18-17 lead after the first quarter.
It remained a tightly contest game into the second half as ESU trailed again by one at halftime. In the third quarter, the Cougars took their biggest lead of the night at 57-46 with 1:22 left before Karsen Schultz and Tre’Zure Jobe combined on a quick 5-0 spurt to close within six points with 52 seconds left. The Lady Hornets got the ball back with a chance to cut the lead to four but Jobe was called for an offensive foul and Jessie Geer scored to give USF a 59-51 lead going to the final period.
Sioux Falls regained an 11-point lead three and a half minutes in before an 8-0 run from ESU made it a one possession game again.
USF’s Mariah Szymanski hit a 3-pointer with 2:36 left to give USF a 72-66 lead, but ESU couldn’t get closer than four in the final minutes.
Mollie Mounsey and Morgan Laudan each scored 15 points to pace the Lady Hornets while Jessica Wayne added 13. ESU forced 18 turnovers but was outrebounded 42-30 and allowed USF to shoot .519 from the field.
ESU returns home for the next six games. The Lady Hornets will play host to Bethel on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
