Everyone deserves a chance to play and thanks to the new Tucker Lee Everyone Play Fund all children in Lyon County will have the chance to play sports regardless of their financial situation.
Tucker Lee was a 2015 graduate of Emporia High School. He also graduated from Emporia State with degrees in Accounting and Health Promotions. Youth sports were an important part of Lee’s life. He played on many REC and traveling teams in his youth. Additionally, in high school, he played football and wrestled. He not only enjoyed playing but built lifelong friendships through his participation in sports.
Lee was diagnosed with NUT Carcinoma, a rare, fast-growing cancer and succumbed to the disease on June 9. In memory of Lee’s caring nature and desire for everyone to be able to participate in athletics, The Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund was created in his honor with the Emporia Community Foundation.
“This fund is intended to help alleviate some of the financial burden on Lyon County families, by offering financial aid to help with the cost of equipment, fees and gear,” Loni Heinen, financial officer for the Emporia Community Foundation said.
Athletic fees can quickly add up and for some families, it isn’t feasible for their children to play sports while they attempt to cover their other monthly expenses. Lee’s mom approached the Emporia Community Foundation in hopes of finding a way to honor Lee while also helping other children in Lyon County.
“To apply for a scholarship for equipment, fees or gear go to www.emporiacf.org/availabe-grants.cfm to complete an application and return it to ECF,” Heinen said. “Scholarships will be available as long as funds are available. The application is set up for $25, $50, $75 or $100.”
Heinen is hopeful the fund will be able to remain active for a considerable period of time. If anyone in the community would like to donate to the fund to help keep it going they can do so online at www.emporiacf.org.
“People can donate on our website,” Heinen said. “If the fund grows that would be great. We won’t know for sure until we get it all up and going but I think it should be around for quite a while.”
