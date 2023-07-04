Emporia Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a fire in south Emporia Tuesday night.
The incident address is 113 Congress St.
Scanner traffic indicates this may be an electrical issue, and Evergy has been called to the scene.
Emporia Police Department officers have also been called to the scene to help direct traffic and keep people clear from the scene.
Please avoid the area.
