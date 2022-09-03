EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Dynamic Discs for hosting this week’s PDGA World Championships. It’s always amazing to see an influx of visitors to the city, and doubly so when they are dominating sports like disc golf or gravel cycling.
Emporia Public Library’s new executive director Pauline Stacchini, who will take over for retiring director Robin Newell in October. We look forward to working with you.
Jacob Welsh, who was sworn in as the Chase County Sheriff this week. Welsh is a longtime employee with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and we expect he will do well in our neighboring county.
And a congratulations to retired Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker, who ended his career this week, too. Good luck in retirement and enjoy your time with your family!
The Emporia State University football team for its 42-17 win over Northeastern State at home on Thursday. Stingers up, Hornets!
The USD 252 Honor Flight program for raising an incredible $11,000 during its golf scramble fundraiser last week. Honor Flights are such a wonderful program and it’s always amazing to see the support from the community.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.