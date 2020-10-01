Emporia State University saw a slight decline in overall enrollment for fall 2020, but reported a big increase in graduate students and high student retention rates in its latest enrollment report released Thursday.
ESU's total enrollment for fall 2020 is 5,828 — just 49 students less than fall 2019.
There are 174 more graduate students — a 7% increase — this semester, bringing the total number of grad students to 2,646.
Undergraduate totals are 3,182, which the university said included "anticipated declines in new, first-time and international students."
"The COVID-19 pandemic and actions that Emporia State University had to take does play a role in the decline in students," said ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson. "We know that the pandemic kept some international students from coming to ESU. Also, once we closed the campus in spring 2020, we no longer were able to bring prospective students to campus for events and tours. We know that stepping foot on our campus is an invaluable tool to bring new students into Hornet Nation."
Overall, the result was a 2.3% decrease in full-time equivalency students, based on Kansas Board of Regents statistics. Calculations of FTEs assume 15 credit hours in one semester equals one FTE undergraduate student. For graduate students, 12 credit hours in a semester equals one student.
Still, ESU President Allison D. Garrett said Emporia State's headcount report showed indicators that "speak to student success and graduate enrollment growth" along with the known challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Last spring, we knew we had a record number of graduating students. Throughout the spring we tracked ahead of 2019 in the number of new undergraduate students seeking admission to Emporia State for the third year in a row," Garrett said. "The precautions we took during the spring that involved shutting campus down and going virtual negatively impacted our enrollment, as did the decline in international students."
Larson said the graduate school's increase is attributed to both retention in returning students as well as new student enrollment.
"ESU’s Graduate School saw its largest enrollment increase in returning students, although there were also some new students enrolling in graduate programs," she said.
This is the third-consecutive year the university has reported record-setting retention for the fall semesters.
"In fall 2020, this retention rate was 77.6%, up nearly a full point from 2019, which also set a record at 76.7%. This is well above the national average retention rate," Larson said in a written release.
ESU also broke records for the number of students who graduated in the 2019-20 school year, awarding 1,685 degrees and certificate credentials. This was a 3.2% increase over the previous year and the highest number of total graduates since 1974 when the university began to archive the data.
"This total also included 941 graduate-level degrees, the highest number the university has ever awarded," Larson said.
Garrett said the biggest accomplishment was the realization of a dream that each of those numbers represents.
"While an enrollment report always contains an array of numbers, behind each number is a student who achieved their dream," Garrett said. "ESU is thrilled to play a part in so many students reaching their goals."
Other state universities also saw declines in enrollment.
Fort Hays State marked a 2.8% decline from 9,562 enrolled in 2019 to 9,291 enrolled in fall 2020. Kansas State is down 5.1% since 2019, with 16,629 enrolled this fall.
Pittsburg State dropped 5.9% since last year, with a total enrollment of 5,501 students. The University of Kansas is down 3.4% from 2019 with 20,614 enrolled and Wichita State is down 3.1% with 11,042 enrolled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.