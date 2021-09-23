Four area teams possess winning records as the season grinds through week four. Three are undefeated — Olpe, Madison and Chase County — while Lebo is 2-1. All four could post another digit in the win column tomorrow night.
Olpe (3-0) vs. Uniontown (1-2) -- Non-district
Uniontown looks to end Olpe’s winning streak after handling Pleasanton last week 30-6.
Madison (3-0) vs. Udall (1-2) -- District
Udall beat Cedar Vale-Dexter 60-28 and could move to .500 with a victory against an unbeaten but inexperienced Madison squad.
Chase County (3-0) vs. Burden-Central (2-1) -- Non-district
This game appears to be another win for the Bulldogs. Burden-Central lost to Sedan 58-8 last Friday.
Hartford (1-2) vs. Lebo (2-1) -- Non-district
Hartford has suffered consecutive losses, first to Madison and then to Burlingame last week. Lebo pulled out a close one against Waverly.
Northern Heights (0-2) vs. Lyndon (1-2) -- Non-district
This matchup could prove to be an interesting one. Central Heights blew out Northern Heights in week three, and Olpe crushed Lyndon on the road.
Being a local paper I would think that you would back the local team and not the away team. Madison Bulldogs look to move to 4-0 Friday in an away game Vs Udall. Sounds a lot better I'd say.
