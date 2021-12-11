Past District Governor Bob Symmonds was elected to his second term as Emporia Lions President 2010-2011 (his first was 30 years before in 1980-1981). The Lions contributed $300 to the Primetime Basketball program in Spring 2011.
The Reading Tornado struck in June just before Symmonds’ term ended. Many Emporia Lions were involved in the cleanup. June Hubert began her third stint as Lions President in late June 2011 by handing out gift cards in Reading.
Emporia State’s April Golden Ball (now called Senior Prom) with the student athletes and real seniors from the community began this decade with the Lions providing valet parking for the seniors attending this annual event.
Emporia Clean Sweep was held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2011. June Hubert was deeply involved helping to implement this citywide project. Lions helped with this event for the next two years it was held.
Sally Conard, retired ESU Library Assistant in Technical Services, began her presidential year 2012-2013, when the Emporia Lions discovered that a nonprofit filing with the Internal Revenue Service had not been recorded for three years. The Lions were able to resolve the situation with the help of Lions International and some very helpful IRS people in Cincinnati, Ohio, but it certainly made for an interesting year. Lion Cleve Cook passed away on Jan. 1, 2013, eight days shy of his 101st birthday.
Tyler Curtis, ESU Foundation Vice President, assumed the leadership role in 2013-2014. The Lions were doing vision screening with the use of a screener based in Coffey County. Lions also continued exploring the need for a social media presence.
Retired Executive Director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, Dave Eldridge, was elected President 2014-2015. In Nov. 2014, the Cleve Cook/Lions Fund was established by Cleve’s family with two major projects approved. The first was furnishing one of the classrooms at the Flint Hills Technical College’s new welding facility; the other was the Cleve Cook Lions Patio at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Each grant was about $25,000.
Those Lions and the Cleve Cook/Lions Fund — getting it done.
