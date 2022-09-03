Special to The Gazette
Tracy L. Edwards, CFP, APMA, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial recently changed the name of his practice to Platinum Financial Solutions, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC at 702 Commercial St, Ste 1B in Emporia.
Edwards’s practice was originally established in 1996, and he recently added advisor Jake Scott to the office.
As financial advisors, Edwards & Scott provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact either of them at 620-343-7937.
Ameriprise Financial, has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, they have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/platinum-financial-solutions.
Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
