Anna Lee Meyers, 87, died October 8, 2021, at her home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born January 29, 1934, in Cedar Point, to Walter L. and Leona (Potter) Blount. Anna Lee was a cook and server at various restaurants during her working career. Anna Lee was the cook for the railroad when she was first married and lived in the railcar. She also provided daycare services and was known as “Grandma” to many.
On May 16, 1953, she married William E. Meyers in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 61 years of marriage before his death on September 22, 2014.
Anna Lee is survived by: children, Larry Meyers and wife Linda of Cottonwood Falls, Brenda Meyers of Cottonwood Falls, Jody Meyers and wife Kim of Americus; grandchildren, Larry Meyers Jr. of Strong City, Nicole Meyers Clay of Wichita, Taryn Meyers of Emporia, Joey Meyers of Americus; great grandchildren, Zakiah Clay, Xaveon Clay, Chasity Clinton; and brothers, Walter Blount and wife Mary of Cottonwood Falls and James Blount of OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Tommy, George, Bobby, Viola, Frankie, Jean, Virgilene, Shirley, Dorothy, Jake and infant sister, Marlene.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Splash Pad at City Park, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.