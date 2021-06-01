The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Public Library is now offering material pick up services to the public through the duration of the atrium and roof replacement projects.
The library building remains closed to the public while construction is completed. Materials may be placed on hold either online or by telephone and picked up through the west children’s patio door during regular hours — 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday.
The outdoor drop boxes are open for returns.
Free Wi-Fi outside of the building is available 24/7.
For more information, visit www.emporialibrary.org, following the library on Facebook or contact Executive Director Robin Newell at 620-340-6464.
