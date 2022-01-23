The amount of damage from an Emporia apartment fire could wind up in the millions of dollars.
“An insurance company said it's $3.3 million in damage,” Julie Bronaugh with the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office in Topeka said this past week about the Hornets Pointe Apartment fire.
Bronaugh noted that the insurance estimate may not be the final amount and could include the building's contents. Emporia firefighters estimated the damage from the Sunday, December 12 fire at $870,000.
Whatever the final amount, one of the buildings at Hornets Pointe on Merchant Street is considered a total loss. Two firefighters were injured trying to bring the flames under control.
Bronaugh directed any further information to the Emporia Fire Department.
Six weeks after the damage occurred, the fire is considered arson. But no arrests have been announced. Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the fire.
