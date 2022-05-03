The Emporia Gazette
Twenty-eight organizations will take part in the 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day, set for Nov. 14.
The drive will again be online with drive-up donations or donors can visit the ECF office that day.
Match Day 2021 was record-setting with more than $455,703 awarded out to the 25 participating organizations, including $60,000 in matching funds and additional local sponsorships. The impact of Match Day has had over the last eight years has been substantial with over $1.8 million donated to 39 participating area organizations in the greater Emporia area.
The organizations were chosen out of 33 applications submitted in March. This year’s Match Day Committee is chaired by ECF board member Ruth Wheeler. Organizations are required to have an operating budget below $175,000 and be located in one of the seven counties served by the ECF. The applicants are evaluated as to their mission, budget, projects/programs and the number of people served among other aspects.
The Match Day Committee said $55,000 in matching funds has been earmarked for the event. Matching donors include the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Fund; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Trust; Nick and Jan Laurent; and Fred and Paula Neuer.
The newest matching donor is the Emporia Community Foundation from the Fund for the Future. As in last year’s event, participating non-profits are encouraged to promote their organizations via social media and fundraising building excitement and dollars for Match Day.
For information about Match Day event activities call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, their website at www.emporiamatchday.com or the ECF Facebook page. As the date gets closer additional information will be provided.
