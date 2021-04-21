The Jones Aquatic Center kept its gates closed last summer and its full return in 2021 is still precarious due to a shortage of lifeguards and swim instructors.
The problem isn’t limited to Emporia. On April 12, Overland Park reported that only three of its six out door aquatic centers would be open this summer and similar news stories have popped up all over the country.
“We’re not alone with this,” said Emporia Recreation Center director Tom McEvoy. “We had our in-person state conference here last Wednesday down at [White] Auditorium and I talked to a number of director friends of mine from around the state. They’re finding from large cities to cities our size and smaller they’re having a problem finding lifeguards.”
The leading factor in the lack of lifeguards and swim instructors is the fact that pools nationwide were shut down in 2020, thus severely limiting the recruiting stock.
“We usually recruit from previous staff and since we did not open last year, it’s hard to recruit this year,” said Jen Wegener, ERC aquatic supervisor.
The Jones Aquatic Center requires 12 lifeguards to be considered fully staffed and Wegener wants to recruit 34 lifeguards this year to make sure that people have flexible hours so they can be involved in other summer activities.
Right now, though, she has only hired 60% of her goal. In previous years, she has been 90-95% staffed by the beginning of April.
If Wegener is not able to reach the number of lifeguards she would like, there is the possibility that the Jones Aquatic Center might be closed a few days a week or, if it is open, have certain amenities closed while others are available.
But recruiting lifeguards and swim instructors isn’t necessarily as straightforward as recruiting for other jobs, as very specific skills are required — including skills that require paid training — and the work schedule is unique.
Adolescents over the age of 15 are typically the primary candidates, but even without a global pandemic, there have been increasingly more barriers to hiring teenagers.
“I think more and more we ask so much of kids,” said Amanda Gutierrez, ERC assistant director. “I’m the mother of two teenagers and whether it’s going to summer running, summer weights, playing summer ball, we’re asking a lot of kids today that maybe wasn’t available 20 years ago, so I think kids are being pulled in multiple directions now.”
But, while high schoolers tend to be more likely to work as lifeguards and swim instructors, by no means are they preferred above any other qualified candidate.
“I would love to have anybody that has an interest in swimming,” Wegener said. “Teachers, if they’re off for the summer and looking for something to do, I would love to have teachers. I’d love to have retired people just looking to spend more time with kids, giving back to their community.”
ERC staff have been working to identify ways to help prospective lifeguards and swim instructors overcome barriers. The rec center will be offering scholarships to help pay for lifeguard certification courses as well as extending pay bonuses for any lifeguard who convinces a friend to become one as well.
Additionally, rec center staff wants people interested in applying to know the benefits of being a lifeguard or teaching swim lessons: it’s fun, it’s a great resume-builder, the pool opens at 1 p.m. so teenagers especially can sleep in, it provides an opportunity to learn practical life skills and it’s cheaper than a tanning salon.
“That’s why I want to go out and teach swim lessons but they don’t want to see me in a speedo,” McEvoy said with a laugh. “We’re getting desperate.”
But even if things have to look different this year due to a shortage of lifeguards and swim instructors, the plan is still to open the Jones Aquatic Center as much as possible.
Opening day is scheduled for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
