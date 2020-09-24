Lawrence Dee Eudaley of Emporia died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 86.
Lawrence was born on August 30, 1934 in Marlow, Oklahoma the son of Oscar and Anna Dawson Eudaley. He married Donna Cromwell on August 11, 1956 in Sedan, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Donna Eudaley of Emporia; sons, David (Lori) Eudaley of Emporia, and Larry (Karen) Eudaley of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Lang, Christopher (Jenni) Brown, and Jacob Brown; great-grandchildren, Sarah Lang, Jack Lang, Henry Brown, and Emilia Brown all of Gardner, Kansas; brother, Mark (Jacquetta) Eudaley of Bethany, Oklahoma
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill Brown; sister, Rhama Weaver; brother, John Eudaley; and twin brother, Leonard Eudaley.
Lawrence was a Math and Business teacher at the Emporia High School for 38 years until he retired in 1994. He also was the boy’s and girl’s golf coach. He was a member of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Emporia.
Cremation has taken place with a private service at a later date with burial in the St. Andrew’s Courtyard. Memorials to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
