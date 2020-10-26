Halloween came early to the Emporia Recreation Center as a small group braved the cold for BOO Theater on the front lawn, Saturday night.
Program Supervisor Tiffany Barker said, in looking into different activities and events to safely organize during COVID-19, offering an outdoor movie event seemed like a great option.
"I was like, 'What if we showed a movie and made tombstones and spread them out?'" she said.
The tombstones, spaced 6-feet apart for social distancing, each featured different names and designs.
"I wanted to make sure that I did something fun for the community," Barker said. "Everybody is bummed being at home so we wanted to do something fun to get people out of the house, to where it's safe and be out of the house for a little bit."
The movie screen was loaned to ERC by the Emporia Police Department. Hostess also provided some treats for the events.
ERC employees ran games outside prior to the movie starting, such as a ring toss, bean bag throw and a Frankenstein's monster-themed spinner. Each game offered candy prizes.
Sanitation stations were spaced around outside as well.
Barker said ERC has some more activities upcoming, such as writing letters Santa Claus — and she has it on good authority that Santa may even write back.
"We have a lot of fun stuff coming up, too, in the spring," she said. "Be on the look out for that."
