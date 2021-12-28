The man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Emporia to northeast Lyon County made his first appearance in court for that case Monday.
Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman said Tuesday that Rolando Galindo, 36, of Emporia will face six counts: kidnapping, felony flee and elude, burglary of a dwelling, felony obstruction, felony theft and possession of marijuana.
Goodman said Galindo did not enter a plea at Monday's hearing.
Authorities believe Galindo tried to escape arrest last Wednesday in a 30-minute pursuit that moved through Allen and Reading. He was arrested after allegedly hiding in a house near Road Y and Road 190.
Galindo awaits a preliminary hearing on the six new charges Wednesday, February 2 at 10 a.m.
But first, Galindo is scheduled for another preliminary hearing Wednesday, January 12. That's because he was arrested in mid-August after another chase that moved through Emporia. Authorities said at the time that Galindo faced outstanding warrants.
The January hearing will involve eight counts: aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, felony flee or attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating without a license.
