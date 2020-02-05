Jerry Dean Drummond, 78, died February 3, 2020. Jerry was born November 26, 1941, in Elmdale, to Donald W. and Hazel M. (Counsellor) Drummond. Jerry graduated from Elmdale High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as an assembler for over 30 years at Didde and 15 years as a corrections officer at Chase County Jail. Jerry loved spending time outdoors and fishing but his biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.
On August 17, 1968, he married Betty Lou Ramsey in Strong City. They shared 34 years of marriage before she died on October 15, 2002.
Jerry is survived by: children, Sherry Roth and husband Chris of Madison, Jerrod Drummond and wife Amy of Wichita; grandchildren, Logan Roth, Brynn Roth, Jackson Drummond, Jordan Drummond; significant other, Sandy Long of Strong City; siblings, Harry (Wilma) Drummond of McAlister, OK, Richard Drummond of Emporia, Kathy (Sam) Bernhardt of Marion, Bill (Joann) Drummond of Hutchinson, Becky (Doug) Janousek of Salina, Steve Drummond of Mount Vernon, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donald Lee Drummond, Vera Pierce and Deloras Lee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City, with Father Nicholas Voelker officiating. Family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, with a Parish Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City. Burial will take place in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Building Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
