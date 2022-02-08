I am still at it with regards to the jerks who make my land telephone line almost useless.
I know full well how to not answer the phone if I suspect it to be a telemarketer, but that is not the issue. Over a one-month period, we have received 61 jerk calls on just our landline. I am getting to be most proficient at wasting their time. Holy cow, you would not believe the vast vocabulary of the most vulgar cuss words that you hear upon telling them, after a long conversation, to bug off. I might as well have some sport with this as I am an old retired guy.
For many of these calls, I attempted to perform a “come on” that I was indeed most interested in them. I did this to get the name, phone number and address of the outfit that was calling. I, in fact, succeeded several times: at which point I fill out a “Kansas Attorney General’s No-Call Act Consumer Complaint Form.” I then signed it and sent it in. I have come to find out that this was a useless effort via a worthless piece of paper sent to me at government expense. For goodness sake, my grandkids could find these jerks and enforce the law, but not our Kansas A.G.’s office.
Read on for the reason because they really spilled the beans on their worthlessness as to this matter.
I must have hit a nerve via my complaints because I got a few letters from the A.G’s office on the matter of my formal complaints. Let me directly quote from the last Attorney General Office Letter’s which I received on Jan. 24, 2022, as follows:
From N.Walsh, Office of the Attorney General Derek Schmidt,
”Please also note that certain types of calls are EXEMPT from the Kansas No-Call Act, including ‘political influence’ calls, debt collection calls, telephone surveys and calls asking for charitable donations.
“We highly encourage consumers to never answer the phone when the call is coming from a number you do not recognize. Answering these calls may actually increase the number of calls you receive by verifying that your telephone number is active and a live person answers. Your telephone service provider may also offer a low or no-cost call blocking service. You will need to contact them for more information on those services.”
A great government dodge here, you know.
I will repeat my earlier observations and add an old-time Kansas saying that sums up this situation. The KANSAS NO CALL statues are not worth a bucket of spit. And for a new observation, with an old-time colloquialism: contacting the Attorney General’s Office about this problem is just like pissing against the wind.
There you have it directly from the Attorney General’s Office that they have no intention of doing anything but to ignore all the complaints, tell citizens not to answer their phones, and otherwise take a hike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.