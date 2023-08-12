The Lyon County Fair has been a delight for attendees, offering a variety of engaging activities and entertainment for all. From rides and games to live performances and delectable treats, the fair provided a fun-filled experience that resonated with the local community.
The fun concludes today with the carnival open from 6 - 10 p.m. The demolition demo hits the grandstand arena at 7 p.m.
