An Emporia police officer was slightly hurt Tuesday while using “some force” to end a domestic violence situation, a spokesman said.
Capt. Ray Mattas would not release exactly where the incident occurred, because that is department policy in domestic violence cases, but he said officers were called to it around 12:30 p.m.
“He's back at work,” Mattas said of the unidentified officer. “We had him checked out,” but he did not require hospital treatment.
Mattas also did not reveal exactly what sort of force was used, saying the case remains under investigation.
