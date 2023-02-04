Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“The Resting Place” by Camilla Sten, Minotaur Books, 2022, $27.99.
The medical term is prosopagnosia. The average person calls it face blindness — the inability to recognize a familiar person’s face, even the faces of those closest to you.
When Eleanor walked in on the scene of her capriciously cruel grandmother, Vivianne’s, murder, she came face to face with the killer — a maddening expression that means nothing to someone like her. With each passing day, her anxiety mounts. The dark feelings of having brushed by a killer, yet not know who could do this — or if they’d be back — overtakes both her dreams and her waking moments, thwarting her perception of reality.
Then a lawyer calls. Vivianne has left her a house — a looming estate tucked away in the Swedish woods. The place her grandfather died, suddenly. A place that has housed a dark past for over fifty years.
Eleanor. Her steadfast boyfriend, Sebastian. Her reckless aunt, Veronika. The lawyer. All will go to this house of secrets, looking for answers. But as they get closer to bringing the truth to light, they’ll wish they had never come to disturb what rests there.
You’ve come face-to-face with your grandmother’s killer and you have no way to recognize them; that is the premise of “The Resting Place” and the start of a creeping story that curls along a dark path. There is something about Swedish novels that is very compelling. Perhaps it is because the ones I tend to read — the horror and psychological thrillers — play up a cold and desolate landscape where no one is very close. I’m sure the real Sweden is actually very nice, but I do have to admit it makes for compelling stories. This novel had it all: an odd and sometimes cruel family, mysterious deaths, mental breakdowns, an isolated mansion in the woods, and a snowstorm.
I also thought that Sten’s handling of face blindness was very well done. I had heard the term, but never read a book with a character that has it. Her description of finding each person’s “markers” and having friends send new pictures if they got their haircut and the like was very interesting and made the plot believable. One of the most interesting facets of the story to me was Eleanor’s struggle with trusting herself.
I highly recommend this book to anyone who likes thrillers and lots of twists in their plots.
