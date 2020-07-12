The 2020 Cinco de Mayo Royalty was crowned and 21 Emporia High School graduates received scholarships during the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow Coronation and Scholarship Recognition ceremony held at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday afternoon.
Seventeen-year-old Jazmin Sotelo, who will be a senior at Emporia High School, was crowned the 2020 Cinco de Mayo queen.
Sotelo, along with runner-up Milagros Deisy Rodriguez, who will also be a senior at EHS, Miss Senorita Emily DelAlba and Chiquita Princesa Meredith Martinez, raised more than $5,000 for the HOTT scholarship program.
“I would just like to say, ‘thank you,’ to everyone who made this all come together, and especially to the families that cooked amazing food to sell,” Sotelo said. “Most importantly, I would like to thank Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow for giving me this opportunity to run for queen and help raise funds for their great scholarship program.”
DelAlba, 9, said she was also grateful for her supporters.
“I’m Emily DelAlba and I would like to thank my my mom for supporting me and also all my supporters,” she said. “I did this to help my community.”
The coronation and scholarship recognition typically takes place during HOTT’s annual Cinco de Mayo Festival, but the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic forced organizers first to postpone the event with the hopes that the situation would have improved by July. But, as infections continue to rise locally and throughout the state, the event has been canceled altogether.
“They could not go unnoticed,” HOTT Spokesperson Sally Sanchez said. “We gave out 21 scholarships and it’s the most we’ve given out in awhile. This year the kids came around and did what they needed to do: apply.”
To be eligible for a scholarship, Sanchez said the students need to submit an essay, have at least a 2.5 grade point average, finish three of their four years of high school at EHS and have one or more parents of Hispanic descent.
Fourteen HOTT scholarship recipients who will attend Emporia State University in the fall also received matching scholarships from ESU, as part of an ongoing partnership between the organization and the university. Seven local families also provided matching scholarships to recipients who will attend Flint Hills Technical College this year.
The families who provided those matching scholarships were Señor Alfonso Barajas, Lorenzo and Rebecca Delgado, Joel Gutierrez, Paul and Pola Gutierrez, Carmen Mejia, Daniel and Guadalupe Rios and the Sally Sanchez family.
Sanchez said she has been impressed with this year’s graduating class for all that they have had to face. She urged the community to support them as they make their way into adulthood and into their next phase of education.
“I think the community should give them support in any way, shape or form, because they weren’t able to finish their senior year the way they were hoping,” she said. “Even so, they came out ahead. They were still able to do extremely well under the circumstances, as their year was cut short.”
HOTT also wanted to thank the Granada Theatre for providing the space for the group to hold its ceremony.
“We would like to extend a thank you to the Granada Theatre for allowing us have the coronation and scholarship recognition,” Sanchez said. “Thank you to Riverside Garden for the flower bouquets for the candidates.”
Since 1999, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow has awarded more than $80,000 to local students in an effort to support higher education.
