A little more than 10 years after the last students walked the halls of the Cottonwood Falls grade school, members of the Chase County Old School Development District are preparing to breathe new life into the historic limestone building.
On Sunday, members welcomed the community through the old school — both the old original 1904 building and the 1962 addition — to see the space and imagine the possibilities for the future.
Lee Anne Coester, chairman of the CCOSDD, said plans include using the 1962 addition as a community center for performances, indoor sporting events, classes, weddings, and more.
Coester's ties to the old stone school are undeniable. Her great-grandfather, William McNee, served on the Board of Education the year the school was built. Her grandmother and mother attended school there, as did Coester herself.
Her excitement over seeing the building come to life again was evident, Sunday, even as the reality of the group's purchase has started to set in. The board, along with volunteers, have put in countless hours cleaning up the space and getting things ready.
"It's scary," she said. "It's fantastic to have finally gained ownership though that part of it was never a problem; it was the mechanics of it. Now, we need $250,000 to put heat and air in here. Now, we own it and now we need to get funding to get to the next step."
A local landmark
Work on the Cottonwood Falls grade school began in Nov. 1903, after the community delayed the opening of school that year due to lack of suitable space for the K-8 students.
The limestone structure, located in the enter of the city at Third and Maple streets, was erected for just under $13,000. Classes started Sept. 29, 1904.
In 1915, the need for an expansion was evident and the district voted on a bond to build an addition. Eight more classrooms and a large auditorium were constructed totaling $28,000 including furnishings and equipment. Repairs were made in 1939.
By 1962, an $195,000 addition was built at the rear of the building and connected via an enclosed passageway.
The school was closed in 2010.
Lacey Cooper, of Strong City, attended grade school at the building in the 1990s. She was at the open house looking at class pictures lining the walls of the old gymnasium with one of her daughters, giggling as they found younger versions of people they knew. Cooper said she could remember where each classroom was, and remembered enjoying gym and music the best.
"I'd like to see gymnastics, volleyball, basketball — anything that the kids can do, basically," she said of her wishes for the future of the space.
Karla and Dean Edmiston were also glad to see the building coming to life again.
"I think it's fabulous and I applaud them for their work and efforts," Karla Edmiston said.
"It's in good shape," Dean Edmiston said, as his wife nodded.
Karla Edmiston said she worked for the school district for 39 years and had always heard the building was "structurally sound." It was good, she said, to see that it was in such strong shape 10 years after the last students walked through the doors.
"We were all sad when they closed it and reorganized everything," she said. "I'm excited for them and for this group. I'm definitely going to be one of their cheerleaders."
The road ahead
The school's kitchen, located in the 1962 addition, is still intact though it is in need of a few minor upgrades, Coester said there are opportunities there to start a commercial kitchen.
"We'd like to be able to offer cooking classes; it's for people who would like to be able to bake and sell their product but don't have the space," she said. "We could use it for community events. We know that places like Allen and Admire have events like fish fries, and we could have a kitchen to support those types of events."
Coester said the kitchen would cost around $10,000 to update.
The limestone building, still structurally sound, could be converted into apartments to help address the housing needs in the community. The blueprints for such an endeavor have already been drawn up by the school's previous owner.
"We have so many elderly that want to stay here but they can't stay in their house anymore," Coester said. "They could have a place in Chase County and then open it up to families who so desperately need housing in our community."
Like many organizations, the CCOSDD had to cancel many fundraising events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the group can raise the money for heating and cooling, they can get the water turned on. Then, they can start renting the space out for small scale events.
"We are really hoping today for people to see the shape that it's in," Coester said. "If people would like to step in and support us with major funding, that would be our prayer right now."
Donations to the CCOSDD can be made online at www.oldschooldevelopment.com/donate or via PayPal to oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com. Checks made payable to CCOSDD can be sent to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls, KS, or to the Emporia Community Foundation.
Follow the Chase County Old School Development District on Facebook to stay up to date with the group’s progress.
