Northern Heights football fans showed off their Wildcat spirit during the 2021 Homecoming parade in Allen Wednesday evening.
Community members lined the streets as the football team road through town to Jones Park where a short pep rally was held. Those in attendance were invited to enjoy a free meal.
Homecoming King candidates are Wayde Burton, Logan Centlivre, Colby Galloway and Coy Horton. Homecoming Queen candidates are Makenna French, Trysta Hahn, Aubrey Hinrichs and Carmen Hernanz.
Royalty will be chosen Friday when the Wildcats will take on the Uniontown Eagles at 7 p.m. at home.
