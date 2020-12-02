Robert Dean “Bob” Potter, age 84, of Emporia, passed away November 28, 2020, at his home. He was born September 4, 1936, to William and Merna (Frink) Potter in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School before moving to Emporia. He married Marjorie Osman and they shared many wonderful years together before her passing in 2005.
Bob received his Bachelors, Masters and Specialist degrees in education from KSTC and Emporia State University. He was a teacher at Walnut and Village Elementary Schools and a Principal at Americus and Kingman Elementary Schools. He finished his career in education as the Assistant Director at Flint Hills Technical College. Bob wholeheartedly believed in a good education and the many benefits it creates. He was particularly proud when his family received the 2018 Hornet Heritage Family Award from ESU.
Bob was blessed to have enjoyed many hobbies and adventures through the years. Family meals, traditions, and vacations brought him great joy. Other favorite pastimes included cooking, raising cattle, beekeeping, gardening, fishing, driving the tractor through the pasture, as well as being an avid reader.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Virgil (Ione) Potter, Marge (Bud) Vandervort and Eula (Elmer) Hottman.
He is survived by his children, Bob (Vicki) Potter of Emporia, Liz (Kim) Potter of Topeka, and Jolayna (Bryon) Estes of Emporia; grandchildren, Michele (Ryne) Hayes of Council Grove, Jessica (Mike) Mossman of Emporia, Tyler Potter of Emporia, Nicole (Tim) Lynch of Berryton, Thomas (Amber) Silkman of Emporia, Kate (Jeff) Engelken of Waverly, and Bailey Estes of Emporia; along with 6 great-granddaughters, Marlie Hayes, Mazie Hayes, Raegan Lynch, Maddyn Hayes, Kyndal Lynch and Jorie Mossman. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Fancher of Emporia.
Bob will be greatly missed. “I had a good wife, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, I was neither rich nor poor, I had a good life.”
A private memorial service will be held due to public health concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.