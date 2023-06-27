Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness was named as one of 17 recipients of the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Community Health Promotion program announced Tuesday that the 17 recipients of this year’s CDRR Community Grant cover 29 counties and 1,898,414 Kansans, which is 64.6% of the Kansas population.
The CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. Strategies include: reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition.
“The CDRR Community Grant Program is a great opportunity to address chronic disease in our communities,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “We look forward to seeing the great work our grantees can accomplish across Kansas.”
