A former Emporia High School instructor accused of multiple sex crimes against students pleaded guilty to separate felony counts Wednesday in Lyon County District Court.
Tyler Bosiljevac, 39, was subsequently found guilty on charges of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Relations - Teacher with Student (a level 7 person felony) and indecent liberties with a child under 16 (a level 5 person felony) and must register as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement.
A sentencing hearing has been tentatively set for 9:30 a.m. March 10.
According to an amended complaint obtained by the Gazette, the first count was said to have occurred “on, about or between the 15th day of August 2019 and the 2nd day of February 2020” during which Bosiljevac “then and there being present did unlawfully and feloniously [appear] with the intent to commit said crime, but failed in the perpetration thereof or was prevented in executing said crime of engaging in consenual sexual interecourse/sodomy/lewd fondling or touching of [victim name].” The charge carries a prison sentence between 13 and 34 months.
The second count was said to have occured “on, about or between the 26th day of February 2019 and the 15th day of June 2019” during which Bosiljevac “unlawfully and feloniously engage[d] in any lewd fondling or touching of [victim name], a child 14 or more years of age but less than 16 years of age, with the intent to satisfy the sexual desires of the victim, the defendant, or both.” The charge carries a prison sentence between 34 and 136 months.
The formal complaint — which was amended three times since Bosiljevac’s initial arrest in late May — included nine separate counts in total, including: two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling, two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 during which Bosiljevac was said to have requested nude photos of the victims; two felony counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations with students 16 or older; a felony count of indecent solicitation of a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have attempted to entice a student into unlawful sexual acts; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery during which Bosiljevac inappropriately touched two students above the age of 16 without their consent.
The remaining charges will be dropped as part of the plea deal.
Initial investigations into the matter began in February after a student made complaints to an EHS staff member, who then reported them to the Emporia Police Department. Bosiljevac’s contract with the school district was terminated by the USD 253 Board of Education later the same month during a closed executive session. Stated reasons for termination included “failure to demonstrate sound professional judgment” as well as several violations of board policy relating to sexual harassment and a failure to maintain “a positive and safe learning environment.”
At the time of his dismissal, Bosiljevac had been employed with the district for 14 years.
