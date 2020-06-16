Lyon County 4-H is working through the novel coronavirus pandemic through innovative and supportive virtual connections.
Lyon County 4-H is a place where young people know “they belong to something important where they can explore unique interests in a caring environment with positive youth and adult role models,” 4-H Youth Development Agent Corinne Patterson said in an email interview. The sense of belonging is more important to reiterate as 4-H families are physically separated for the time being.
Though many of the 4-H experiences are traditionally face-to-face and hands-on, 4-H families have adapted to an online learning environment.
“4-H families embraced the opportunity to stay [connected], to achieve great learning and continue to grow together during this time,” Patterson said. “We are excited for the time when we can begin meeting face-to-face again, when K-State Research and Extension programming opens back up after the 4th of July holiday by following proper public health safety guidelines.”
One recent online pursuit Lyon County 4-H tried and succeeded with was an online 4-H Petting Zoo. 4-H families recorded 57 videos with their animals to share with students across the county.
“Watching 4-H-ers share their monthly project talks from their homes or participate in a fun recreational game has been rewarding,” Patterson said.
The state 4-H office is also actively leading online activities and sharing strategies for ways local organizations can still build the relationships within and reap the benefits of 4-H. The state is responsible for the scholarships, too, which were awarded prior to the pandemic.
The 4-H volunteers help make it all possible. They are dedicated and caring adults, crafting virtual programming, hosting virtual meetings and fostering creative ways for 4-H families to continue working hard in project areas about which they are passionate.
Because 4-H expects participants to learn by doing, “4-H-ers” are encouraged to continue exploring animals, plants, arts, foods and much more on their own time and in their own space. In a busy world, it is easy to overlook “the gifts of what’s around us,” Patterson said. She has seen 4-H families take this opportunity to flourish both in their work and in their willingness to try new things.
“[G]etting their hands and brains to work involves a healthy balance of being active in many ways,” she said. “Physical work and play along with challenging research and seeking more information are critical to every 4-H project, so young people who are involved in 4-H are encouraged and tend to [develop] skills and the desire to have a healthy balance. When young people are encouraged to explore, question and challenge what they know, the great outdoors is an amazing classroom for so many interests.”
4-H-ers have continued to develop their leadership skills through different programs, such as Team 4-H. Team 4-H, with support from Emporia Lions Club Cleve Cook Fund, encourages “teams of three 4-H-ers ranging in ages from 7-18 to be accountable for each other, to learn, experience new activities and grow through project work together in areas like livestock, food systems, small animals and creative arts,” Patterson said.
“While this challenge has been face-to-face, going virtual the last three months has given these 4-H-ers the opportunity to stay connected and provide leadership and encouragement to each other,” she said.
Being a part of the 4-H community provides people of all ages, interests and backgrounds with different programs and opportunities to help children grow into caring, productive adults who understand the value of giving back to the community. According to Patterson, the 4-H youth development environment nurtures a perspective that “belonging, mastery, generosity and independence are all essential elements to living a happy, healthy life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.