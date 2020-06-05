Emporia’s playgrounds are once again open to the public according to a written release from the City of Emporia received Friday.
“In conjunction with Lyon County Public Health Order, the City of Emporia has re-opened all playground equipment, shelter houses, picnic areas and available restrooms within the parks,” the release states. “Signage has been posted recommending individual responsibility for continued personal safety.”
